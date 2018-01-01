Wayne Farms has ground breaking for new innovation culinary kitchen

Wayne Farms in Decatur has taken things to the next level by building a $4.5 million customer innovation center.

The center has a new culinary kitchen, meeting and work space areas.

Wayne Farms' President Clint Rivers told WAAY 31, new products that customers might be interested will be tested at the center.

Rivers said, that when customers come to them with ideas, they'll work with them in the kitchen to possibly create new products.

"Generally, it's smaller pieces of equipment that we use in our production facility. But it's the same type of equipment but smaller pieces of equipment to manufacturer the products in here, through the different process," said President/CEO Clint Rivers.

Wayne Farms is the 6th largest poultry producer in the country. They supply chicken to hundreds of companies including Chick-Fil-A, boar's head and lean cuisine.