Waterloo woman charged with cruelty to animals

Lauderdale County Animal Control officers said they found two dead horses and several more starving on her land in Waterloo.

Scroll for more content...

Eloise Inman was charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty, three counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty and two counts of improper animal disposal.

Lauderdale County Animal Control officers said they seized six horses and 15 dogs from Inman's home on County Road 126 Monday night after getting complaints.

"It was terrible. The horses were showing their ribs. It was quite sad," said Inman's neighbor, Raymond Fowler. "If she's financially unable to keep them then she should turn their rights over because they need to eat."

The dogs were taken to the Florence Lauderdale County Animal Shelter, and the horses were taken to a horse rescue, authorities said.

Inman's bond was set at $7,000.