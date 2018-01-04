Waterline breaks on Sannoner Avenue in Florence due to cold temperatures

While it warmed up a little today, the cold weather is causing problems in the Shoals with multiple water mains breaking.

The latest water main break happened on Sannoner Avenue Wednesday morning, causing some people to be without water for a few hours.

Florence fire officials tell us they have responded to approximately nine pipe bursts at various businesses because it set the alarms off.

"It's been bitter," said Phillip Barton, who lives on Sannoner Avenue in Florence.

Barton woke up to Florence utility crews fixing a water main near his home on Sannoner Avenue.

"I thought to myself they are digging up a water pipe. Thankfully I had enough time to put on a pot of coffee," said Barton.

Mike Doyle the head of Florence's Water Department told WAAY 31 scenes like the one on Sannoner Avenue have become a regular occurrence with the cold weather.

"Whether it's extreme hot or extreme cold the ground moves, and these old lines like this one here just snap," said Doyle.

Doyle said they have had too many calls to count in recent days because of the freezing temperatures.

"It's creating a lot of issues for us right now and a lot of overtime, which cost everyone. We try to keep it to a minimum but you got to fix it," said Doyle.

Crews had the water main fixed within a few hours with water pressure restored. Doyle thinks they will actually get more calls when things start to thaw out because people will notice more plumbing cracks and leaks.