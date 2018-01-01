UPDATE: Weather causes issues for Limestone County Schools

Freezing temperatures delayed the start of school for students in Limestone County past an already-delayed start time Thursday morning.

The school system, like many others in the Tennessee Valley, delayed the start of school Thursday morning because of cold weather. But a number of buses had frozen brake lines, Limestone County Schools spokeswoman Karen Tucker said, and it was taking more time to de-ice the lines.

Principals at multiple schools were being told to expect delays in buses getting students to school, Tucker said.

Police were expected to help with traffic at Elkmont High School Thursday morning, after a broken water pipe left a coat of ice on a roadway at the school.

The leaking pipe was inside the football field's ticket office. It left ice on the road from the ticket booth to a three-way stop sign at the school. Crews from the county commission were expected to be working on the road Thursday morning.

