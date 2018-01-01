wx_icon Huntsville 21°

wx_icon Florence 20°

wx_icon Fayetteville 16°

wx_icon Decatur 20°

wx_icon Scottsboro 21°

Clear

UPDATE: Weather causes issues for Limestone County Schools

A broken water line at one school and frozen brake lines were causing problems as students headed to school Thursday morning.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2018 7:04 AM
Updated: Jan. 4, 2018 9:00 AM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

Freezing temperatures delayed the start of school for students in Limestone County past an already-delayed start time Thursday morning.

Scroll for more content...

The school system, like many others in the Tennessee Valley, delayed the start of school Thursday morning because of cold weather. But a number of buses had frozen brake lines, Limestone County Schools spokeswoman Karen Tucker said, and it was taking more time to de-ice the lines.

Principals at multiple schools were being told to expect delays in buses getting students to school, Tucker said.

Police were expected to help with traffic at Elkmont High School Thursday morning, after a broken water pipe left a coat of ice on a roadway at the school.

The leaking pipe was inside the football field's ticket office. It left ice on the road from the ticket booth to a three-way stop sign at the school. Crews from the county commission were expected to be working on the road Thursday morning.

Click here for school delay info for other schools in the Tennessee Valley.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events