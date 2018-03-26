Water park co-owner arrested in connection with water slide death

Click here for updates on this story

Scroll for more content...

Kansas City, MO (WDAF) -- The co-owner of Schlitterbahn was arrested Monday in Texas in connection to the death of a 10-year-old boy on a water slide, officials say.

The U.S. Marshal Service confirmed Jeff Henry was arrested in Cameron County in southern Texas on a Kansas warrant.

Henry was frequently mentioned in an indictment released Friday, which charged the Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kansas, and one of its former executives with dozens of charges, including involuntary manslaughter in the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab.

The 10-year-old died while riding the Verrückt water slide when the raft he was on went airborne and hit a metal pole overhead.

Henry is being held in jail on a murder charge, 12 counts of aggravated battery and five counts of aggravated child endangerment.

Court documents specifically detailing why the Schlitterbahn co-owner was arrested have not yet been released. A source tells FOX4 the indictment will remain sealed until Henry appears before a Wyandotte County judge.

If he posts bond at Texas jail he's being held in, he'll be expected to come back to Kansas and turn himself in. If he doesn't post bail, the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office will be responsible for going to get him.

On Friday, 29-year-old Tyler Miles, the KCK water park's former director of operations, was charged with 20 felony counts in connection with Caleb's 2016 death.

Schlitterbahn has also been indicted in the 10-year-old’s death. The KCK water park has been charged with involuntary manslaughter along with several other charges in connection to the 13 other people who were injured while riding the water slide, which has since been permanently shut down.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.