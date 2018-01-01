Water main break causes Huntsville roads to flood

A water main break in Huntsville flooded the grass and streets on South Memorial Parkway and Green Cove road.

Farley Elementary School and nearby businesses had to close for the day.

Huntsville utilities told WAAY 31 they're still working to determine what caused the water main break, but most customers should no longer be affected .

Huntsville utilities were making final repairs to the water main Tuesday afternoon.

Officials told us people who live in the area should have water again.

Businesses in the area along with Farley Elementary school were left without water while repairs were being made.

"We haven't been able to flush or run lots of water," said Corissa Wilson who works at a daycare near the water main break.

Wilson also told us the daycare she works at was forced to close because they were left without water for hours.

Farley Elementary school also dismissed at 10 a.m. because the school didn't have running water, according to Huntsville City School officials.

One woman who lives in the area told us she noticed a difference on Wednesday morning.

"The water pressure went down and there was some brown water in the toilets when you flushed," said Rhonda Thomas who lives nearby.

Other people we spoke to told us they were noticing brown water as well.

We reached out to Huntsville Utilities and they told us the water is safe. However, customers seeing brown water should leave their tap running until the water becomes clear.