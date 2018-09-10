Watching showers today with an eye on Florence, too

Thanks to a slow moving cold front, Monday will prove to be a fairly gray day overall. Temperatures only rise to near 80 degrees. The chance of rain is 40% initiallyy, decreasing to 20% later in the afternoon. We'll be a bit drier for Tuesday with rain chances still at 20%.

At this point, the cold front bringing us this rain looks to mainly move through north Alabama, but if it stalls near our area, rain chances will be a bit higher tomorrow. Regardless, showers persist off and on through the week. Next weekend, the exact path of the remnants of Florence can have an impact on our rain chances as well.

Florence Update: As of Monday morning, Florence has been upgraded to a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds at 105 mph - that makes it a strong Cat 2, likely to be upgraded again today as a Cat 3. The NHC forecast track takes Florence onshore near Wilmington, NC as a Cat 4 around midnight Thursday night. In addition to Florence, we are monitoring Isaac (Cat 1) and Helene (Cat 1) in the Atlantic as well.