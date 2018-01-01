wx_icon Huntsville 57°

Watch for water covering roads in the Shoals

Colbert County's EMA has been surveying flooded areas

Posted: Feb. 25, 2018 3:11 PM
Updated: Feb. 25, 2018 3:18 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

Watch for flooded roads in Colbert County.

Saturday night’s severe storm pounded the Shoals. Howling wind worried many people. But, the heavy rain turned out to be the real troublemaker.

Sunday morning, the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency had folks out surveying the flooding.

You can see the flooding in the photographs from the EMA. 6th Street and Fennel lanes were both underwater.

The Colbert County Road Department has closed both roads.


Flooding on 6th Street

Water covering Fennel Lane

