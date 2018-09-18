Clear
Alabama Securities Commission warns of Florence-related scams

The Alabama Securities Commission says to look out for opportunistic investment and charitable scams.

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 4:38 PM
Updated: Sep. 18, 2018 5:15 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to the Alabama Securities Commission, people should be wary of scams when looking to donate to victims of Florence.

Director Joseph Borg warns of red-flags in storm-related scams like unsolicited emails, crowdfunding pitches or telephone calls. He said scam artists can continue to solicit people for money long after storms have ended.

"As with any charitable contribution, those who want to contribute to relief efforts should send contributions to charitable organizations that are registered properly with state authorities and with an established track record of getting donations to victims,” Borg said.

The ACS urges people to follow three steps when looking to donate to victims of Florence. Delete spam emails that ask for money, exercise common sense and do your research on organizations before donating.

