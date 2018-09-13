Clear

Watch Live: Hurricane Florence web cams from the Carolinas

Hurricane Florence is approaching the Carolinas.

The following web cameras are from various locations in the southeast (NOTE: Web cameras may stop working during the storm).

Cape Fear, North Carolina

Kitty Hawk, North Carolina

Corolla Beach, North Carolina

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Charleston Harbor, South Carolina

