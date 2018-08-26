Warrior Creek hold worship service outside of destroyed church building

A church fire isn't stopping people in one Cullman County congregation from having their Sunday worship.

Warrior Creek Missionary Baptist Church had service outside, now that most of their building is gone.

Fire crews told WAAY 31 they still don't know what caused the fire Tuesday night.

Church members and folks from the community cleaned up the mess from Tuesday night's fire. They even found several scorched pages from hymn books.

They also placed the cross in the same spot from where the alter stood inside of the church building that was nearly destroyed.

Pastor Daryl Ross went to bed Saturday night not knowing what he'd preach about during Sunday's sermon.

"This morning when I woke up, I could just hear him. They need the word," said Pastor Daryl Ross.

While worshiping outside the singing, praying and love wasn't any different. Warrior Creek gained healing.

"A lot of the old damage is gone and a brand new feeling. A new day. I think a lot of us got some things fixed today, I really do," Ross said.

95-year-old Deacon James Carson has worshiped at Warrior Creek for 22 years. Seeing the people from the church love each other during a tragic time warms his heart.

"It's a good feeling, and it's uplifting. It's a joy in fellowship," said James Carson.

Pastor Ross said church members have been a medicine for him. However, as a Shepard he's still struggling.

"Give me one service and let me get where I need to be. Let me lead the people of God where I need to and I'll worry about the next one, next time," Ross said.

The old sanctuary is still standing. Church members will continue to worship outside until the smell of the smoke inside the old building is clear.

They hope to start construction of the new building next month.