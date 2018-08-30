Parole Board issues warrant for parolee 5 months too late

We're learning new information about the man accused of killing three people in Guntersville.

Jimmy O'Neal Spencer, has been charged with four counts of Capital Murder, for the deaths of Marie Kitchens Martin, 7-year-old Colton Ryan Lee, and Martha Reliford.

The three were found dead on Mulberry Street on Friday, July 13th.

WAAY 31 has learned from the Alabama Department of Corrections, the Alabama Parole Board issued a warrant for Spencer's arrest on July 20th. Spencer was wanted for parole violation. In Feburary, he walked away from his re-entry program in Birmingham (violating his parole).

The warrant was issued seven days after the three people were murdered in Guntersville, three days after Spencer was arrested and charged for their deaths, and five months after the warrant should have initally been issued.