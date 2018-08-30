Clear

Parole Board issues warrant for parolee 5 months too late

We've learned from the Alabama Department of Corrections, the Alabama Parole Board issued a warrant for Spencer's arrest on July 20th.

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 3:50 PM
Updated: Aug. 30, 2018 10:43 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

We're learning new information about the man accused of killing three people in Guntersville. 

Jimmy O'Neal Spencer, has been charged with four counts of Capital Murder, for the deaths of Marie Kitchens Martin, 7-year-old Colton Ryan Lee, and Martha Reliford. 

The three were found dead on Mulberry Street on Friday, July 13th. 

WAAY 31 has learned from the Alabama Department of Corrections, the Alabama Parole Board issued a warrant for Spencer's arrest on July 20th. Spencer was wanted for parole violation. In Feburary, he walked away from his re-entry program in Birmingham (violating his parole). 

The warrant was issued seven days after the three people were murdered in Guntersville, three days after Spencer was arrested and charged for their deaths, and five months after the warrant should have initally been issued. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events