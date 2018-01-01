Freezing weather keeps warming center open in Decatur

The bitter cold has the Salvation Army in Decatur is keeping its doors open this weekend.

The warming center remained open today to anyone needing a warm place to stay. That’s not just the homeless, but anyone.

Besides a warm place, there are also snacks, water and bathrooms.

The Salvation Army is Decatur’s designated primary warming center. Organizers don’t expect a need to open a secondary shelter.

Since the temps are below 40 degrees, there is no charge to stay overnight. Guests need to be at least 19 years old.

The Salvation Army is located at 114 14th Street SW.