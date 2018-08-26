Clear

Warming Weekend With Spotty Showers

The chance for rain returns to our forecast, but it's a small chance. Any rain we get will come in the form of spotty showers.

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 9:18 PM
Updated: Aug. 24, 2018 10:21 PM
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

Weather looks great for the high school football games across the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures will drop from 80s to 70s from 7 PM through 10 PM. High clouds overhead are not likely to bring any rain. If they do, it's a brief light sprinkle.

Friday's hazy sky was caused by smoke from wildfires over the Pacific Northwest. People who have respiratory issues will want to avoid prolonged periods of time outside as long as the smoke is around. All of us will want to take it easy outside to avoid any issues. It could stay with us through the weekend. Much higher concentrations are over Montana.

Humidity will begin increasing this weekend. Mornings will grow warmer, so this morning's refreshing chill was the last for now. Afternoons will also grow warmer. Lower 90s will return to the Valley on Sunday. A small chance for a couple of spotty showers will return this weekend, too. Rain will increase with the approach of a storm system on Thursday.

