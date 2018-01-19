Warming Grows Bigger This Weekend

Temperature climbed to around 50 degrees this afternoon. Tomorrow will grow even warmer. Highs will be in the lower 50s. Sunday will be warmer still! Highs will be in the 60s!

The warm up and sun worked to melt more of that snow. There still can be snow on the ground in the shade, but it the last of it will melt tomorrow and Sunday.

This evening will be clear. Temperatures will drop from 40s to 30s through the evening. Clouds will increase overnight. Expect a low near 29 degrees by morning. Any sun tomorrow will be filtered by clouds. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s in the morning. Highs will be in the 50s tomorrow afternoon.

The latest drought monitor indicates abnormally dry conditions are growing worse. Moderate drought is now reported over parts of Madison, Jackson, and Lincoln counties. We need light but steady and prolonged moisture that can soak into the soil to relieve the developing drought. Rain on Monday will likely be a quick dose of heavy rain that runs off into the rivers more than it soaks into the ground. It will help, but the help will be minimal.