Warmer weather on the way for the weekend

Good morning Tennessee Valley, temperatures are 10 degrees warmer than yesterday morning as we're starting off in the lower 20's and upper 10's. We're warmer thanks to calm winds and mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries are possible, although we're very dry at the surface. No accumulation is expected. We'll see a gradual decrease in cloud cover leading to more sunshine throughout the afternoon with temperatures warming up in the mid to lower 30's.

Overnight lows will drop into the teens tonight with clear skies and winds picking back up again. The National Weather Service of Huntsville has issued a Wind Chill Advisory in effect from midnight to 9 A.M. Thursday for all areas East of I-65 as wind chill values could make it feel like it's below zero. Temperatures will struggle to climb into the upper 20's Thursday.

We warm up into the 30's Friday and we'll see 40's by Saturday and Sunday before our next storm system moves into the Valley. Widespread scattered showers is likely from Sunday night into all day Monday. Behind this system, a cooler pocket of air could work its way in, and any moisture lingering could possibly lead to a wintry mix for the Valley Tuesday morning. We'll keep a close watch on this as we're still too far out to say whether or not we'll officially see accumulations.