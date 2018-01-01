Warmer Today, Then Rain on the Way

After a cold start on this Wednesday, afternoon temperatures will be climbing into the upper 50s. Sunshine and a wind out of the south will help send highs above average.

Tonight, we start off mostly clear but clouds creep in after midnight. That will be the precursor to the rain that arrives on Thursday.

We can see a few spotty showers before lunchtime Thursday, but the widespread light rain sweeps in later in the afternoon through the evening hours.

Rainfall totals will be relatively low, mainly around or just under a quarter of an inch. As colder air follows the rain Thursday night and early Friday morning, a few snowflakes cannot be ruled out, but accumulations are not likely and neither are travel concerns Friday morning.

The next chance for rain will occur Saturday night and Sunday morning.