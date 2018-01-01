Warming Up, Storm Chances Return

The first half of Friday will be dry and mostly sunny and the clouds approach during the afternoon. A few storms will be in the forecast by Friday evening.

Scroll for more content...

The likelihood for strong to severe storms is low overall Friday evening and night, but the Shoals is under a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather. The greatest threat is placed farther west into Mississippi and beyond. Storms are expected to weaken as they approach the Tennessee Valley, but damaging hail and gusty wind cannot be ruled out. Tornado chances are low.

St. Patrick's Day will begin fairly wet early on, but showers wrap up by midday and any festivities should be largely unaffected. Temperatures climb as well - into the middle 70s this weekend. That will help provide the fuel for the next round of storms early Monday morning, which we are tracking in the coming days.