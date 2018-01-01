Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Warm today but fairly cold next couple of days

We get one more warm day before colder air moves in.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2018 4:14 AM
Updated: Mar. 6, 2018 4:14 AM
Posted By: Chris Smith

The rain will exit the Valley completely this morning. The only areas that could see some light showers through 7 a.m. would be for Sand Mountain. 

Scroll for more content...

The rest of your Tuesday will be fairly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s. Enjoy the warm weather today because we are looking at some chilly days ahead. 

High pressure moves in tonight and that will help temperatures drop into the lower 30s. Daily highs Wednesday and Thursday will only be near 50. 

We are also tracking a fairly large system coming in later this weekend that will bring in rain and a few storms. 

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Few Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events