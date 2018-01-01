Warm today but fairly cold next couple of days

The rain will exit the Valley completely this morning. The only areas that could see some light showers through 7 a.m. would be for Sand Mountain.

Scroll for more content...

The rest of your Tuesday will be fairly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s. Enjoy the warm weather today because we are looking at some chilly days ahead.

High pressure moves in tonight and that will help temperatures drop into the lower 30s. Daily highs Wednesday and Thursday will only be near 50.

We are also tracking a fairly large system coming in later this weekend that will bring in rain and a few storms.