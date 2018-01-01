Warm and breezy to start the week; strong storms possible Tuesday night

Warm, dry and breezy to kick off our workweek! Tempertures Monday will reach the mid 70s with only a passing sprinkle of rain possible.

Tuesday is a different story. Now most of the day will be cloudy, breezy and warm with not much rain. As we progress into the evening a line of storms will be moving across Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi. This line of storms will be producing some severe storms but as it reaches the Valley it will begin to weaken.

At this point we are looking at straight line winds as the biggest impact. So far, we are not looking at a tornado risk.

The best chance for severe weather will be for the Shoals since they are under a marginal severe weather risk. Marginal on a scale of 1 to 5 is a 1.

The rain will taper off before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

We get a quick blast of cold air with helping to push lows back into the mid 30s Wednesday night. More storms are possible Saturday.