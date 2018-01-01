Warm For Now, Rain & Snow On The Way

A storm system rolling out of the southern Rockies will move toward the Tennessee Valley tonight and tomorrow. Occasional light showers that will be brief can increase tonight and tomorrow ahead of the storm system. The biggest impacts from this storm will be felt on Friday.

Forecast confidence is increasing for snow on Friday afternoon and evening. Heavy rain will precede the snow and will make for a rainy and slippery morning drive on Friday. Rain will likely change briefly to ice in the form of sleet and/or freezing rain late Friday morning and midday. The icy precipitation will then change to snow on Friday afternoon and can fall through the evening. The heavy rain can amount to 1-2 inches. Snowfall amounts will range from a quarter-inch to a half-inch with locally higher amounts possible. This forecast can and likely will change as new data is available over time. Stay current on forecast information from the WAAY 31 Severe Storm Tracking Team.

Ahead of this system, expect warm air! That can come with a brief light shower this evening and overnight. Temperatures will be slow to drop through the lower 60s this evening. Wind will increase to 10-20 mph tonight and tomorrow. Tomorrow morning will start in the upper 50s. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 60s.

Friday will start with upper 50s in the morning, but we will drop below freezing before noon. Temperatures will likely not warm back above freezing until Monday afternoon.