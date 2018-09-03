Clear
Walter Maddox campaigns in Tuscumbia, gives opinion on lottery

Walter Maddox said he supports the lottery because it could provide funding for Alabama.

Posted: Sep. 3, 2018 4:26 PM
Updated: Sep. 3, 2018 4:28 PM
Posted By: Brittany Collins

This Labor Day The Democratic nominee for Alabama Governor spent the day campaigning in the Tennessee Valley. In Tuscumbia, Walter Maddox is urging people to vote for him in November.

Walter Maddox told WAAY 31 today was the perfect day to speak with people face to face. He said he wanted to find out about issues facing voters. He also shared why he fully supports the lottery.

Now that Mississippi has approved its own lottery, Alabama is the only southern state without one.

Governor kay Ivey told WAAY 31 on Friday she supports letting voters decide the issue.

Maddox said the lottery could provide money for college scholarships and workforce development training. However, Ivey said there's no need for a lottery because the state is doing well financially. Maddox disagrees.

"That's not true. Right now, corrections is under a court order by Judge Myron Thompson. Our state has borrowed so much money that the average Alabamian is $2,000 in debt. Our roads are deteriorating, mental health has collapsed. Rural hospitals have continued to close. Governor Ivey is out of touch. She believes it's in shape because she never leaves Montgomery," said Walter Maddox.

Maddox also said he wants to improve education in Alabama, health care and the state's prison system. 

The general election is Tuesday November 6th.

