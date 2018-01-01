wx_icon Huntsville 51°

WATCH LIVE: Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issues her first State of the State address

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is delivering her first State of the State address since taking office in 2017.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2018 6:17 PM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2018 6:35 PM
Posted By: Travis Leder

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is planning to give her first State of the State address in Montgomery.

Ivey, who was sworn in as governor in April 2017, is providing her first address as the Alabama legislative session is now underway. Ivey, who is facing tough competition in the Republican primary for governor, is seeking re-election in 2018.

Ivey is not expected to address the $1.6 billion Toyota-Mazda plant in her speech, as she is expected to reveal the major Limestone County economic development in Montgomery Wednesday.

Many Alabama lawmakers expect this year's legislative session to be mostly uneventful, as it is an election year.

