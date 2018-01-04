WATCH: Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek updates fans following brain surgery

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek recorded a video message for fans shortly after suffering a brain injury stemming from a late 2017 fall.

The host says he suffered a subdural hematoma, or blood clots on the brain, as a result of the fall. He underwent surgery and remained in the hospital for two days before being released.

"The prognosis is excellent, and I expect to be back in the studio taping more Jeopardy! programs very, very soon!" Trebek said, "I want to thank all of you for your concern."

Trebek, 77, has been the host of Jeopardy! since its return to American television in 1984.

You can watch new episodes of Jeopardy! on WAAY 31 weekdays at 4:30 p.m.