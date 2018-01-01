Soon to be Madison County Commissioner talks about his plans for District 6

WAAY 31 asked Jeshenry Malone, soon to be Madison County Commissioner for District 6, what his plans are for the district.

Malone did not go into great detail about his plans for his district, he did emphasize that public safety, economic growth, and public education are his top concerns.

WAAY 31 asked Malone about the five murders that have taken place this year in District 6, but before he could answer Gary Whitley interrupted.

Whitley, a spokesman with Huntsville Utilities stated that, "We're happy to talk about anything directly related to the commissioner. His role as a commissioner, how he can coordinate between Huntsville Police Department and his role in the commission. But stats directly related to Huntsville City you're going to have to address that with them."

Malone has not been sworn in yet, but told WAAY 31 he knows what he wants to do first.

"My first plan is just to listen to what the people have to say and prioritize what I am hearing," said Malone.

Harrison passed away November of last year. Once sworn in Malone will fill the District 6 seat for the remainder of Harrison's term which expires in 2020.