WAAY 31 is expanding its news times and Jeopardy!

We have great news! We are expanding the WAAY 31 news at 4 PM to an hour long newscast. That means Jeopardy! will no longer air at 4:30 PM.

Here’s a rundown of the new times Monday-Friday:

Jeopardy! 3 & 3:30 PM

WAAY 31 News at 4 (hour long)

WAAY 31 News at 5 (30 minutes)

World News Tonight with David Muir at 5:30 (30 minutes)

WAAY 31 News at 6 (30 minutes)

The new changes take effect on Monday, September 10th.