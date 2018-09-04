WAAY 31 is expanding its news times and Jeopardy!

We have great news! We are expanding the WAAY 31 news at 4 PM to an hour long newscast. That means Jeopardy! will no longer air at 4:30 PM.
Here’s a rundown of the new times Monday-Friday:
Jeopardy! 3 & 3:30 PM
WAAY 31 News at 4 (hour long)
WAAY 31 News at 5 (30 minutes)
World News Tonight with David Muir at 5:30 (30 minutes)
WAAY 31 News at 6 (30 minutes)
The new changes take effect on Monday, September 10th.
