WAAY-31 investigates crime in North Huntsville

Three specific types of crime have all seen major drops in recent months.

Posted: Jun. 26, 2018 7:24 AM
Updated: Jun. 26, 2018 7:24 AM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

On the heels of two high profile crimes in North Huntsville, WAAY-31 went to Huntsville Police to get answers on what is being done to decrease crime in the area. We discovered certain types of crime is already down.

So far in 2018 there are 13 recorded murders in Huntsville - 9 of them in North Huntsville. This includes the murder of a woman and two teenage girls last week on Knollbrook Drive.

Huntsville Police Captain Jeffrey Rice oversees the North Precinct and outlined steps already in effect by the department.

The top priority is to increase the presence of police officers throughout the precinct.

The most recent step is changing schedules from five 8-hour days to four 10-hour days.

Even before the schedule change, Captain Rice said an increase in patrols seems to be working and provided WAAY-31 with the following statistics.

Captain Rice compared the last three months of 2017 to the first three months of 2018.

In that time car break-ins decreased by 19%; burglaries dropped 13%; and robberies dropped by 54%.

Captian Rice also shared long term plans by HPD to fight crime including construction of what would be known as the multi-agency crime center. He also said plans are underway to purchase special equipment designed to detect gunshots, and the addition of security cameras in notoriously high crime areas.

