WAAY 31 I-Team Follow-up: more federal complaints against Sheriff Ana Franklin

Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin has been accused of loaning $150,000 to a felon. Franklin is on record claiming she didn't know the felon had a stake in Priceville Partners, LLC.

The latest federal court filing accuses Sheriff Franklin of unjustly benefiting from her relationship with Priceville Partners, LLC.

Posted: Mar. 4, 2018 9:45 PM
Updated: Mar. 4, 2018 9:45 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

Tonight, a WAAY 31 I-Team follow up: more federal complaints against Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin and her questionable connections to a used car lot operated and partly owned by a known felon.

Performance Auto Sales and its parent company, Priceville Partners, LLC is in the middle of bankruptcy proceedings.

In new filings obtained by WAAY 31, bankruptcy trustee Suart Maples tells U.S. Bankruptcy Court that Franklin benefitted from her relationship with Priceville Partners.

Franklin loaned that business $150,000 in taxpayer money.

The trustee’s filing from Friday says Franklin made an insider deal on a travel trailer and that she’s never fully paid for it.

Also, this brand new complaint accuses Sheriff Franklin of taking out two title loans on the travel trailer through a title pawn business owned by Priceville Partners. Sheriff Franklin’s daugter, Alyssa, worked at the title pawn.

The list doesn’t stop there.

The complaint also says Franklin bought a 2004 John Deere 5303 front end loader and a Ford dually truck through Priceville Partners.

The bankruptcy trustee tells the court the sheriff unjustly profited from insider deals too good to be true. And those deals were financed with below market interest rates.

Last week, Sheriff Franklin told WAAY 31 she couldn’t comment because the bankruptcy is pending in court.

