Voters head to polls for House District 21 special election

Two people are vying for the position left open by the death of Rep. Jim Patterson late last year.

Posted: Mar. 27, 2018 9:16 AM
Updated: Mar. 27, 2018 9:28 AM

Some voters in Madison County will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots for a new state representative.

Democrat Terry Jones and Republican Rex Reynolds are vying for the House District 21 seat that was left vacant when Jim Patterson died in October.

House District 21 includes parts of Huntsville, Meridianville, Moores Mill and Hazel Green.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Open polling locations are at:

  1. Charles Stone Agricultural Center – 819 Cook Avenue, Huntsville
  2. Jackson Way Baptist Church – 1001 Andrew Jackson Way, Huntsville
  3. First Baptist Church – 600 Governors Drive, Huntsville
  4. Optimist Park – 703 Oakwood Avenue, Huntsville
  5. NE Huntsville Training and Conf Center – 2137 US Hwy 72, Huntsville
  6. Cove Church at Chase – 1637 Winchester Road, Huntsville
  7. Clements Baptist Church – 1413 McClung Avenue, Huntsville
  8. Monte Sano Fire Station – 911 Monte Sano Blvd, Huntsville
  9. Covenant Presbyterian Church – 303 Drake Avenue SE, Huntsville
  10. Trinity United Methodist Church – 607 Airport Road, Huntsville
  11. Harrison Sr Wellness and Advocacy Center – 6156 Pulaksi Pike, Huntsville
  12. Mary Kelly Johnston Gym – 145 Caty Huma Lane, Meridianville
  13. Plainview Church of Christ – 14500 Hwy 231-431 North, Hazel Green
  14. Locust Grove Baptist Church – 171 County Lake Road, New Market
  15. First Baptist Church of Meridianville – 177 Monroe Road, Meridianville
  16. Brownsboro Baptist Church – 4315 Hwy 72 East, Brownsboro
  17. Meridianville Church of Christ – 12230 Hwy 231-431 North, Meridianville
  18. Harold Harbin Gym – 168 Carriger Road, Hazel Green

Voters can verify their registration or get information about polling locations by calling the Madison County Probate Judge's office at 256-532-3510.

