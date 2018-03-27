Voters head to polls for House District 21 special election

Some voters in Madison County will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots for a new state representative.

Scroll for more content...

Democrat Terry Jones and Republican Rex Reynolds are vying for the House District 21 seat that was left vacant when Jim Patterson died in October.

House District 21 includes parts of Huntsville, Meridianville, Moores Mill and Hazel Green.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Open polling locations are at:

Charles Stone Agricultural Center – 819 Cook Avenue, Huntsville Jackson Way Baptist Church – 1001 Andrew Jackson Way, Huntsville First Baptist Church – 600 Governors Drive, Huntsville Optimist Park – 703 Oakwood Avenue, Huntsville NE Huntsville Training and Conf Center – 2137 US Hwy 72, Huntsville Cove Church at Chase – 1637 Winchester Road, Huntsville Clements Baptist Church – 1413 McClung Avenue, Huntsville Monte Sano Fire Station – 911 Monte Sano Blvd, Huntsville Covenant Presbyterian Church – 303 Drake Avenue SE, Huntsville Trinity United Methodist Church – 607 Airport Road, Huntsville Harrison Sr Wellness and Advocacy Center – 6156 Pulaksi Pike, Huntsville Mary Kelly Johnston Gym – 145 Caty Huma Lane, Meridianville Plainview Church of Christ – 14500 Hwy 231-431 North, Hazel Green Locust Grove Baptist Church – 171 County Lake Road, New Market First Baptist Church of Meridianville – 177 Monroe Road, Meridianville Brownsboro Baptist Church – 4315 Hwy 72 East, Brownsboro Meridianville Church of Christ – 12230 Hwy 231-431 North, Meridianville Harold Harbin Gym – 168 Carriger Road, Hazel Green

Voters can verify their registration or get information about polling locations by calling the Madison County Probate Judge's office at 256-532-3510.