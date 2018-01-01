Von Braun Center renovations delayed until April

WAAY 31 learned the 44 million dollar Von Braun Center renovation project scheduled to start last month won’t begin until at least April.

The VBC told us it simply took longer than expected to complete renderings of what it wants before sending them out to construction companies to bid.

After the bidding is complete, the only thing left will be for the City Council to approve it.

The renovation project is split into two phases with phase one expected to take about 15 months to complete.

It includes adding a rooftop bar and restaurant along with a nine million dollar music hall that will hold 1,200 people, according to the Center.

Ellery Miller with Downtown Huntsville Inc. talked with us about the project and how renovations will help attract musicians to the city.

"It will go a long was as far as tourism in downtown Huntsville and getting some bigger names," she said.

The City told WAAY 31 it plans on keeping the rooftop bar and restaurant open 7 days a week.

The Von Braun Center is contributing money to the 44 million dollar project, and the City is contributing 35 million dollars.

The City plans on using money from a new lodging increase and surcharge over the next 20 years.

Miller told me it’s worth the money because the renovations should help tourism during big events.

"We will have people coming in an patronizing our establishments which make it all that much better and make it economically diverse and vibrant downtown," she said.

The Von Braun Center told us the entire project should still be completed on time.

Phase one being is expected to be complete in May of 2019. The entire project should be done in about 4 years.