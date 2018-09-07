Volunteers needs for Monte Sano Art Festival

Art Huntsville is looking for volunteers to help with the Monte Sano Art Festival.

The event draws thousands of people to the mountain each year and requires a team of more than 100 volunteers.

The festival will be held on Saturday, September 15th and Sunday, September 16th.

Volunteer will help with: parking, water delivery, artist hospitality, and clean-up.

Art Huntsville will sign off on hours for students seeking to meet volunteer hour requirements for college applications and club.

