Volunteers in Athens partake in MLK Day of Service by painting restrooms

People in Athens are honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by serving the community. On Saturday, volunteers painted restrooms at the Family Resource Center on Jefferson Street in Athens.

The Chair of the Athens Limestone MLK Holiday celebration, Bernard Simelton, said each year volunteers find a way to give back to the community. It's something Dr. King often talked about. Simelton said it doesn't take a lot of time to make a big difference.

"It doesn't take all day. If each person can donate an hour or two hours to donate. It helps the community. This is what it's about on the day of service. Giving back to the community," said Bernard Simelton

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is Monday. Athens and Limestone County will have a march at the county court house beginning at 9 a.m.

The march takes its' way to the event center. After that, students will read essays and show some of their art work.