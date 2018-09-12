Clear
Volunteer fire departments in the Shoals are collecting donations for Hurricane Florence victims

Donations can be dropped off at the Lexington VFD or the Nitrate City VFD.

Volunteer Fire Departments in Colbert and Lauderdale Counties are collecting items to help the people of North and South Carolina as as Hurricane Florence is about to make landfall.

For the next week people can drop off any non perishable food items, toiletries, and water at the Nitrate City Volunteer Fire Department located off of Alabama Avenue in Colbert County and items can also be dropped off at the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department in Lauderdale County. So far firefighters in Colbert County have collected water.

Nitrate Volunteer Fire Chief, Kelly Aday, said they want to help their neighbors affected by the hurricane.

"It's what we do. Our neighbors help us when we need it and we feel like we can help them in times that they need it," said Aday.

Firefighters tell us after they have collected enough donations they will be delivering them to the areas it's most needed on the East Cost. They will be taking donations for at least a week if not longer.

