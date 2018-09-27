Visitors, locals to celebrate Huntsville History Month in October

Huntsville will be celebrating its history throughout the month of October, as part of a new campaign from the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB).

The campaign is endorsed by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission and the City of Huntsville, with Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle officially naming October “Huntsville History Month.”

Some of the annual events are the Maple Hill Cemetery Stroll, Huntsville Ghosts Walks and guided walking tours in the Five Points and Old Town districts. New activities have been announced like a guided photowalk through the Twickenham district, guided tours of Lowe Mill and history hikes with the Land Trust of North Alabama.

Local breweries like Straight to Ale, InnerSpace and Green Bus Brewing will be creating special beers for the campaign.

Battle said that celebrating the area's heritage is beneficial for the community's future.

“The past is a prologue. It helps us to understand our roots and connections and breathes life and meaning into our identities," Battle said.