Virginia congressman delinquent on $11K in property taxes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Records show that a Virginia congressman was delinquent in paying nearly $12,000 in property taxes, interests and penalty charges.
Citing city tax and property records, The Virginian-Pilot reports U.S. Rep. Scott Taylor is late on the payments for multiple properties. Records show the Virginia Beach Republican apparently ignored accumulating tax bills since last fall for six rental houses, a duplex and a vacant lot in Norfolk as well as a Virginia Beach townhouse.
Taylor spokesman Scott Weldon said Thursday that the bills went unpaid because Taylor was busy with legislative business and "it slipped his mind." Weldon says the congressman says the bills were paid Wednesday.
The Norfolk Treasurer's Office hadn't received the payments as of Thursday afternoon, though an office administrator says there may be a time lag between payment and receipt.
6/21/2018 5:36:57 PM (GMT -5:00)
