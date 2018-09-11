Virginia College in Huntsville to close campus

Some students at Virginia College in Huntsville will have to look for a new school as the college is closing because not enough people enrolled. On Tuesday, the college tells WAAY31 that 14 students will not graduate before the campus closes for good in June 2019.

There are currently 258 students enrolled in the school but not all of them will graduate on time. The college says most programs take about 9 months to complete, but some students enrolled in certain programs that require 22 months. They won't make the cut and those students will either have to transfer to another school or they can receive a full refund for tuition. Catye Leu just graduated from Virginia College in July.

"That's what I was thinking when I saw the news, I was like oh my gosh I'm so lucky," Leu said.

But some students still working toward their degree won't be as lucky and won't be able to finish their degree requirements before the campus closes. Leu can't even imagine what those students are going through.

"It's going to be really hard, we put a lot of time in this and it's either you graduate and get your certificate or you don't," Leu said.

The school says they will help students transfer schools if that is the route they choose, but there is no guarantee other colleges will accept the transfer credits.

"I just hope that they are able to transfer somewhere else and if they're not then they can satisfy it otherwise," Leu said.

Virginia College has 27 campuses across the country and only 11 of those will remain open. The Huntsville location is set to close June 1st of 2019.