Clear

Virginia College in Huntsville to close campus

Some students at Virginia College in Huntsville will have to look for a new school as the college is closing because not enough people enrolled.

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 5:46 PM
Posted By: Steven Dilsizian

Some students at Virginia College in Huntsville will have to look for a new school as the college is closing because not enough people enrolled. On Tuesday, the college tells WAAY31 that 14 students will not graduate before the campus closes for good in June 2019.

There are currently 258 students enrolled in the school but not all of them will graduate on time. The college says most programs take about 9 months to complete, but some students enrolled in certain programs that require 22 months. They won't make the cut and those students will either have to transfer to another school or they can receive a full refund for tuition. Catye Leu just graduated from Virginia College in July.

"That's what I was thinking when I saw the news, I was like oh my gosh I'm so lucky," Leu said.

But some students still working toward their degree won't be as lucky and won't be able to finish their degree requirements before the campus closes. Leu can't even imagine what those students are going through.

"It's going to be really hard, we put a lot of time in this and it's either you graduate and get your certificate or you don't," Leu said.

The school says they will help students transfer schools if that is the route they choose, but there is no guarantee other colleges will accept the transfer credits.

"I just hope that they are able to transfer somewhere else and if they're not then they can satisfy it otherwise," Leu said.

Virginia College has 27 campuses across the country and only 11 of those will remain open. The Huntsville location is set to close June 1st of 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events