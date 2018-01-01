Violent felon arrested in Limestone County on weapons, drug charges

A Tennessee man with a criminal past is facing charges in Limestone County.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Narcotics Unit says it received a tip that a prior violent felon was staying at an address on Highway 251 just south of Ardmore.

When deputies arrived, they located Derek Allen Hunnell, 30, of Ardmore, Tennessee. They also found a pistol beside the bed and a bag of methamphetamine.

Hunnell was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

Hunnell faces charges of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a pistol by a violent felon.

He also has warrants on five additional charges and two alias warrants.

Hunnell is being held in Limestone County with a $13,000 bond.