Vigil held in Huntsville for separated immigrant families

People in Huntsville protested the separation of families at the southern border Thursday night.

With President Trump signing an executive order putting the practice of taking children away from parents to an end WAAY 31 went to the protest to find out how the event planed to still make an impact.

Larisa Thomason is Jewish and said what's she's seeing happen at the border brings back strong memories.

"The holocaust didn't just happen. It started with dehumanizing people and calling them vermin and saying they infest the country and unfortunately that's the rhetoric we're hearing now in the united states," said Thomason.

She admits it's too early to draw direct parallels between the atrocities of the holocaust and what is happening in America now.

"I don't think that we're about to load the children on rail cars, but I think constant vigilance is the price of liberty," said Thomason.

Monica Evans is one of the organizers for the protest.

She said she's seeing some people across the country lose sight of the reason people are trying to come to America.

"These are people seeking asylum from areas of central america where their choice is either stay and be killed, or come here and be separated. They're kind of in a sophie's choice dilemma and if it were me I would make the same choice," said Evans.

Even though President Trump signed the executive order stopping the separation of families the event is another way to still impact change for the families who have already been separated.

"The pressure remains that they need to act in order to get these families reunited," said Evans.

Thomason said she believes many people in Alabama hold the same, or similar, view point on this topic as the people protesting.

"I'm seventh generation alabama. I have faith in the people in this state that they're not monsters," said Thomason.

The protest called on people to contact their elected officials a minimum of five times to put pressure on them to find a solution to the problems still facing this situation.