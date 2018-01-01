Vigil held in Huntsville for victims of Florida shooting

After the Florida school shooting, hearts are broken all the way here in Huntsville and beyond.

Scroll for more content...

On Sunday, people gathered in downtown Huntsville for a vigil for the victims of the shooting.

Soft music, prayers, candles and a push for change.

"The gun violence that happened on the 14th directly impacted kids my age so I feel compelled to speak out on their behalf," said Ella Rauer, a senior at Huntsville High.

Many people who turned out -- wanted to voice their concerns about the continued violence happening in schools.

One man at the vigil insists we wouldn't stand for other forms of violence.

"If we had 18 muslim terrorists events, we would do something about it," said Preston Foster, with Oakwood University.

Foster says now is the time to act on what he considers a problem of gun violence in America.

"We shouldn't feel unsafe sending our children to school," Foster said.

Rauer, too, worries schools are too vulnerable to attack.

"I've watched in recent months, maybe even years, how school is a soft target. I've watched how easy it is for someone to walk into school with a gun in their backpack. Anyone could do it," Rauer said.

While Rauer says the biggest changes need to happen at the legislative level -- she understands school security can only go so far.

"I don't want it to feel like a prison because people are checking me to make sure I dont have guns on me. Its school, im supposed to feel safe," said Rauer.

Instead of feeling safe and secure, the shooting has left many here shaken to their core.