Vigil planned for New Year's Eve shooting victim

Family and friends plan to hold a vigil and balloon release for 21-year-old Adrian Porter, who was killed in the quadruple shooting on New Year's Eve on Sparkman Drive.

Three other people were also injured, and one remains in the hospital today.

Friday's vigil takes place at 8 p.m. at Wilson Morgan Park In Decatur. Police have yet to announce any arrests or name any suspects, but police did confirm that more than one shooter was involved.

Huntsville police are asking for assistance from the public while they continue to investigate.