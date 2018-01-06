Video shows moments after Tuscumbia bus crash

Exclusive video obtained by WAAY 31 shows the moments after a bus was hit in Tuscumbia, sending 11 to the hospital.

Scroll for more content...

The video captures the moment the bus was on its side right after the collision. The Northwest Council of Local Government Transit Bus was carrying nine Arc of the Shoals clients home after classes.

Tuscumbia police say the driver of a car that hit the bus had a medical episode which caused him to pass out behind the wheel Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and East Street.

The bus driver asks if everyone is alright as some scream for help in the video. Witnesses and first responders rushed to the scene tgo help take care of the victims. Of the 11 hospitalized, most had minor injuries. One did suffer a broken hip.

Police say the bus driver acted properly in the situation, and everyone was buckled up appropriately. Crash investigators believe that potentially saved lives.