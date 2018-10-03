Clear

Video: Meet 'Stars Dancing for HEALS' Contestant Dr. Douglas Downey

Dr. Douglas Downey's personal mission is to make a difference in the community. Learn more on why he is partnering with HEALS, Inc. and why you should too!

Posted: Oct. 3, 2018 2:51 PM
Posted By: Demetria McClenton

Dr. Douglas Downey is a surgeon at Huntsville Hospital. When is he is not saving lives, he is in the dance studio practicing his moves.

Dr. Downey is one of nine local stars who will compete in HEALS, Inc.'s annual fundraiser, "Stars Dancing for HEALS." The event is modeled after ABC's "Dancing with the Stars." HEALS provides free, school-based medical, dental and optometry care to local children.

WAAY 31 news anchor Demetria McClenton sat down with Dr. Downey to find out why this event is so significant to him. Take a look at the video.

"Stars Dancing for HEALS" is on November 1 at the Von Braun Center at 6 p.m. WAAY 31 is a proud sponsor.

For more information about the event or the contestants, click HERE.

