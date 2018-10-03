Video: Meet 'Stars Dancing for HEALS' Contestant Ashley Bullock

Ashley Bullock is the Operations Manager for Science and Engineering Services. She practiced for the last two-months to debut her Latin dance number at the "Stars Dancing for HEALS" event.

Bullock is one of nine local stars who will compete in the annual fundraiser. The event is modeled after ABC's "Dancing with the Stars." HEALS provides free, school-based medical, dental and optometry care to local children.

WAAY 31 news anchor Demetria McClenton sat down with Bullock to find out why this event is so significant to her. Take a look at the video.

"Stars Dancing for HEALS" is on November 1 at the Von Braun Center at 6 p.m. WAAY 31 is a proud sponsor.

For more information about the event or the contestants, click HERE.