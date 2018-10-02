Video: Meet Stars Dancing for HEALS Contestant Carmelita Iglesias

Carmelita Iglesias is the Director of Marketing for Frank Williams Dealerships. She plans to do whatever she can to support HEALS, Inc.... even if that means dancing in front of hundreds of people!

Iglesias is one nine local stars who will compete in this year's "Stars Dancing for HEALS" annual fundraiser. The event is modeled after ABC's "Dancing with the Stars." HEALS provides free, school-based medical, dental and optometry care to local children.

WAAY 31 news anchor Demetria McClenton sat down with Iglesias to find out why this event is so significant to her. Take a look at the video.

"Stars Dancing for HEALS" is on November 1 at Von Braun Center at 6 p.m. WAAY 31 is a proud sponsor.

