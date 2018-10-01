Clear
Video: Meet Stars Dancing for HEALS Contestant Bob Broadway

Bob Broadway is a proud supporter of HEALS, Inc. Find out why he is supporting the organization's biggest fundraiser and why you should too!

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 2:38 PM
Updated: Oct. 1, 2018 2:48 PM
Posted By: Demetria McClenton

Bob Broadway owns investment real estate and capital investments firms and is the founder of the Broadway Group. Next month, he will leave his business acumen at work to have some fun on the dance floor!

Broadway wants to walk away with the top prize of "Crowd Favorite" at this year's "Stars Dancing for HEALS" annual fundraiser. The event is modeled after ABC's "Dancing with the Stars." HEALS provides free, school-based medical, dental and optometry care to local children.

Broadway will compete against nine other local stars to see whose dance moves leave a lasting impression with the audience.

WAAY 31 news anchor Demetria McClenton sat down with Broadway to find out how he is able to balance his work commitments and dance practice. Take a look at the video.

"Stars Dancing for HEALS" is on November 1 at Von Braun Center at 6 p.m. WAAY 31 is a proud sponsor.

For more information about the event or the contestants, click HERE.

