Victory from defeat: how we won Mazda-Toyota

Winning the $1.6 billion Mazda-Toyota manufacturing complex didn’t happen overnight. Recruiting the Japanese joint-venture was a team effort.

It took ten long years. But, that team came together, improved its game and won.

ABC's Wide World of Sports used to open with ‘The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.’ The thrill of the Mazda-Toyota victory might never have happened without a devastating defeat a decade ago.

So close to closing a deal:

“We were at the mayor’s office in Huntsville with the Volkswagens lined up outside,” David Seibert told WAAY 31 News.

Tom Hill continued the story: “We were sitting at Mayor Spencer’s desk at 8 o’clock in the morning; we were waiting for the phone call to come that we had won the project.”

“The governor was going to tell us yea or nay,” Seibert said.

“We waited for thirty minutes and the call never came,” Hill said.

“We got pretty antsy then and it went to Chattanooga,” Seibert told us.

Hill summed it up: “It was a disappointment."

In 2008, Volkswagen turned runaway bride and left Limestone County and Huntsville standing at the altar. The courtship of the German carmaker ended in heartbreak.

"Well, it did hurt,” Hill said. “It made us work harder to get prepared for the next time.” Ten years ago and still now, Hill is president and CEO of the Limestone Economic Development Association.

"It gave us a path forward for the next time," Hill said.

David Seibert remembers the bitter disappointment of losing VW, too.

“We worked this thing together and we came in second place. So it looks like we’re on the right track,” Seibert said.

Seibert was Limestone County commission chairman a decade ago. Seibert says the dream of planting a carmaker on the Greenbrier megasite may have temporarily died on the vine. But, a new relationship took root: the city of Huntsville and Limestone County actively partnered with one another. That partnership blossomed.

“We felt like getting together, doing these things as a team that we could do that,” Seibert explained. “There would be another opportunity.”

Teamwork strengthened that opportunity.

“We had the infrastructure kind of in place,” Seibert told us. “And if we came in second on something like that, that must mean we’re doing something right.”

The team bought options for more land, ordered environmental studies, upgraded utilities, and planned and new roads.

The result: the TVA megasite in Limestone County. For Mazda-Toyota, it was love at first sight.

Tom Hill knew the property was a perfect match for the joint venture. "I think when you get two plants on the same site, that's got to be a real win for our area,” Hill said.

A few miles away in Tanner, the Alabama Robotics Technology Park sweetened the offer for Mazda-Toyota.

The high-tech facility recruits, screens and trains employees. Something it will do for Mazda-Toyota as part of Alabama’s $700 million incentives package.

Hill took pride tallying up all the jobs: “You've got Toyota that's going to hire roughly 2,000 to assemble their Corollas. Mazda's going to hire roughly 2000 to assemble a crossover.”

Tom Hill says Mazda-Toyota was worth the wait: a win you can chalk up as a major team victory. "Absolutely, this 4,000 jobs is wonderful for Mazda-Toyota and our local area.”

Considering that, David Seibert’s okay seeing Mazda-Toyota on the road ahead and VW in the rearview mirror. “We practiced long enough, it’s time to play,” Seibert summed up.” It worked out well.”

Playing for keeps, the team’s success could grow. When Mazda-Toyota first started looking, the TVA megasite was 1,250 acres. The Japanese joint-venture asked for more land. Now the site is 2,400 acres. That’s a good indication Mazda-Toyota has plans to expand.