Victim sues former soccer coach serving time for child porn

A Guntersville soccer coach serving time for child pornography crimes is being sued by one of his victims.

The lawsuit filed Friday in Marshall County Circuit Court against David Jacobs Barrow seeks $6 million in damages.

Barrow was arrested in Huntsville in April 2014 for sex abuse and human trafficking. Authorities said he had two 10-year-old victims brought to his home, where he took pictures and fondled the girls.

He was later charged with multiple child pornography and criminal surveillance charges in Marshall County, where authorities said he installed hidden cameras to record children and adults -- including at Guntersville High School, where he was the girls varsity soccer coach.

He pleaded guilty in Marshall County to production of obscene matter and human trafficking in Madison County.

Barrow has served three and a half years of a 30-year sentence in the Limestone Correctional Facility.