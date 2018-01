Alabama State Troopers are investigating a wreck which took the life of one person in Limestone County.

Troopers said Britney Tenecha Scott, 29, of Meridianville, was killed when her car ran off Holt Road and hit a tree. The wreck happened around 12:35 p.m., about eight miles north of Athens.

Scott was pronounced dead at the scene.

State troopers are still investigating the wreck.