Victim identified in deadly DeKalb County wreck

Alabama State troopers say a 71-year-old Valley Head woman died after a Monday night wreck.

Troopers say Margaret R. Bailey died when a Georgia teen crossed the center line and collided with her vehicle on U.S. Highway 11 seven miles north of Hammondville.

Bailey, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The 17-year-old driver and passenger were also transported to the hospital.

Alabama State Troopers are still investigating the wreck.