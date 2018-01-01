Veteran homelessness has gone up in our area

Madison and Morgan counties saw a decrease in the total number of homeless people from this time last year, but during the point in time survey, done by the North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless, they found the number homeless veterans in our area actually went up by six.

According to the NACH 33 homeless veterans are living in our community, which the organization said is surpring based on the amount of money the Department of Veterans Affairs has given out to combat this very problem.

Linesie Arnold with the NACH said there might be a reason behind the increase in homeless veterans in our area.

"I think where we may have a barrier is some of the that are veterans may have that less than honorable discharge, which kinda disallows them from receiving the financial assistance that's available for them," said Arnold.

Even if that happens Arnold said something can be done to help the homeless veterans in the area.

"We still ask the veterans to come and try to seek service, so we can try to see if we can get that discharge status changed for them," said Arnold.

If you know a homeless veteran, or meet one, they can get help from the NACH at the Huntsville Public Library on the second floor Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.